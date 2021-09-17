Lahore, Sep 17 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday handed down five-year imprisonment each to five terrorists, including those belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

An official of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said the convicted terrorists -- Muhammad Aslam, Basharat Khan, Muhammad Ali, Niaz Abbas and Adil Abbas -- were arrested by the CTD early this year from Sargodha and Khushab districts of Punjab.

They were convicted after the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses against them in the ATC.

"The ATC Sargodha has handed down five-year imprisonment each to five terrorists and also ordered confiscation of their properties," the official told PTI.

"The terrorists were arrested while planning to target the government buildings and law enforcement agencies in Punjab. Hand grenades and other weapons were recovered from them," he said.

The official said that these terrorists include some who belong to the banned TTP.

The court has also imposed a fine of PKR 500,000 (USD 2,979) on each of them.

