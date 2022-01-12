Lahore, Jan 12 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Wednesday sentenced four persons to death after convicting them guilty in the blast outside Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's house here, according to a court official.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also handed down five years imprisonment to a woman, identified as Ayesha Bibi, during the in-camera trial proceedings at high security Kot Lakhpat Jail here.

Three people were killed and over 20 others injured in the blast outside Saeed's residence here on June 23, 2021 that also damaged a number of houses, shops and vehicles in the area.

"The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore awarded death sentence to Eid Gul of banned Tahreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Peter Paul David, Sajjad Shah and Ziaullah on nine counts. Another suspect Ayesha Bibi was handed down five years imprisonment,” a court official told PTI.

