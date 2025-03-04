Islamabad, Mar 4 (PTI) A team of Pakistani doctors visited the Adiala Jail to conduct a medical check-up of former prime minister Imran Khan after reports about his health emerged, according to a media report.

Khan had been incarcerated since August, 2023 and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party had expressed concerns about his health.

Dawn reported that a team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) visited the Adiala Jail on Monday to conduct a medical check-up of fthe ormer prime minister.

The four-member team was headed by Dr Altaf Hussain, an ENT specialist, while other members of the team included Dr Umar Farooq from the hospital's Dental Department, Dr Muhammad Ali Arif from General Medicine and Dr Tashfeen Imtiaz from General Surgery. The checkup lasted 30 minutes.

The examination follows a spate of allegations recently levelled by the PTI, most notably its information secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram, claiming that the government had placed Imran Khan in solitary confinement.

Another PTI leader had claimed that Khan was not even being allowed to meet his sisters or other relatives. Khan's family physician was not being allowed to visit him, fuelling concerns about his health, a PTI leader said.

The doctors' report about his physical condition was not immediately released.

Dawn also reported that speculations were rife in Islamabad that the former prime minister might be transferred to some other location. However, there was no official word about any such claims.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had said last month that Khan would “soon be shifted elsewhere”.

However, there was no official word about the plan to shift him.

