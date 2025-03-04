London. March 4: A shocking incident has come to light from the United Kingdom, where three people have been allegedly stabbed at the famous mansion in London which housed Bonnie Blue's record-breaking sexcapade with 1,057 men. According to reports, the mansion located in London's Marylebone is famous for its sex parties. The mansion, which is worth Euro 15 million, is owned by Eddie Davenport.

The incident came to light after police were called to the Marylebone Mansion on Sunday morning, February 23, to reports of party-goers being stabbed by a group of men with knives after a sex party turned into a brawl. Reportedly, the sex party was hosted by Eddie Davenport (Edward Davenport). After the incident, Scotland Yard said that four people were taken to hospital, three of whom were stabbed, following the incident at around 7 AM. Bonnie Blue Slept With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours? OnlyFans Star Claims To Break ‘This Bizarre’ World Record, Thanks ‘Barely Legal, Barely Breathing and Husbands’ for Bonkathon.

The police also arrested three people the same day. It is reported that the Marylebone Mansion is reportedly famous for hosting sex parties. Notably, it is the same address where OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue claims to have slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours. Cops also said that three suspects were released on bail for further investigation.

As per reports, the fight occurred during the sex party organised by Davenport. Speaking about the incident, Eddie Davenport said that nearly 50 people were at the party. "The individuals involved knew each other," he added. Meanwhile, Eddie Davenport, who has been convicted of fraud in the past, previously avoided a closure order being placed on his house. It is learned that police were called to his parties 63 times. ‘Put On Your Clothes Now!’ Furious Mother Drags Son out of OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue’s Sex Marathon, Threatens To Call the Police (Watch Viral Video).

It is also learned that Edward Davenport had recently successfully challenged a closure order application on his house in December. The closure order would have banned anyone who wasn’t living at the property from entering. However, after the stabbing incident, a closure order has now been placed on the property.

