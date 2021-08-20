Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan meeting with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and senior leader of ousted government Abdullah Abdullah in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Thursday held a meeting with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and senior leader of ousted government Abdullah Abdullah to discuss 'efforts for stability in Afghanistan'.

Taking to Twitter, Mansoor Ahmad Khan said, "Called on former Afghan President Hamid Karzai & Dr Abdullah Abdullah. Had constructive discussions on efforts for lasting stability in Afghanistan."

Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah also held talks with the Taliban over future government plans in Afghanistan.

Both leaders on Wednesday met the Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani network, Anas Haqqani, as part of efforts to form an inclusive government in the war-torn country, Dawn reported.

Earlier, the Afghan government had blamed Islamabad for supporting the Taliban against the government forces in Afghanistan.

Afghans last week staged protests worldwide calling to sanction Pakistan for their proxy war in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance as the country's government collapsed on Sunday soon after president Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul. The Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on Sunday and declared its victory over the government.

Efforts are being made to maintain stability in Afghanistan. However, thousands of people are rushing to the airport to flee the nation as they are afraid of the terror group's brutal atrocities in the nation.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Afghanistan and are in touch with intra-Afghan parties. (ANI)

