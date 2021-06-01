Islamabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called for the reduction in violence in Afghanistan in order to bring a ceasefire between the warring sides, according to the Foreign Office.

Talking to the speaker of Afghanistan's Wolesi Jirga (Afghan Parliament) Mir Rahman Rahmani, Qureshi hoped that the Afghan parties would seize this historic opportunity and work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the visiting dignitary to Pakistan for the 2nd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organisation (PAEC) being held from May 31 to June 3.

“The foreign minister underlined the imperative of reduction in violence leading to ceasefire,” said FO.

He highlighted Pakistan's constructive efforts for facilitating the Afghan peace process and reiterated Pakistan's long-held view that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

