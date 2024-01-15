Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch on Sunday urged people of Khuzdar, Nal, Wadh, Grisha, Nag and Dhadar to participate in the protest rallies set to take place on Monday and pledge against the last trace of oppression.

In a post shared on X on Sunday, Mahrang Baloch stated, "I request the conscious people of Khuzdar, Nal, Wadh, Grisha, Nag and Dhadar to fully participate in the protest rallies in their areas tomorrow and pledge against the last trace of oppression and oppression in their land. Will fight too. Victory shall be ours."

Notably, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) camp has continued to hold sit-ins outside the National Press Club in Islamabad for more than 50 days. The sit-in continues to attract more participants despite harsh weather and pressure from law enforcement agencies.

On Sunday, BYC said that even though the state tried to use every force to sabotage the peaceful movement, however, the participants of the march faced each tactic with resilience. It said that the movement that started in Turbat has shaped and protracted across Balochistan and reached Islamabad.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee stressed that they need the support of people from all over the world to raise their voices and stand with the Baloch people.

In a post shared on Sunday, BYC stated, "Today, the #MarchAgainstBalochGenocide enters its 52nd day. This movement against Baloch genocide, which started from Turbat and from the very first day on, the state used every force to sabotage this peaceful movement, but the participants of the March faced each and every tactics with resilience. This movement then shaped and protracted across Balochistan and reached Islamabad. The state and its authorities left no single stone unturned for disturbing the protest and its participants."

"The motive and goals of the movement are crystal clear: it wants to highlight the long-dumped humanitarian crisis happening at its extreme in Balochistan. The genocide of Baloch is continued through various tactics including: Enforced Disappearances, Fake Encounters (Evolved Shape of notorious Kill and Dump Policy), Military Operations, State-backed Death Squads, and infrastructural Genocide."

If further said, "We need the support of people from all over the world to raise their voices and stand firm with the Baloch nation. Through this march, we want to give a clear message that the Baloch have suffered a lot in their land, and now they want the elimination of all the tyrannies and brutalities imposed upon them. May we face the wrath of the state more in the future, but as a nation, we will stand robust and speak truth to the power."

In another post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared visuals of a demonstration held in Balochistans's Sibi in support of the march against the Baloch genocide. It called the widespread acceptance of the BYC march and the support of the masses from Balochistan a ray of hope and shows that Balochistan wants a complete end to the genocidal policies of the State.

Taking to X, BYC stated, "During a time where everything is snatched from the Baloch nation, a huge demonstration from Sibi, Balochistan, in support of the #MarchAgainstBalochGenocide shows that the Baloch have accepted the political resistance of BYC and no longer want to suffer from state-sponsored policies and oppression."

"The natives of Sibi were depoliticized, and death squads were made active in the whole region. The widespread acceptance of the BYC march and the support of masses from Balochistan is a ray of hope and shows that Balochistan want a complete end to the genocidal policies of the State that have been inflicted upon Baloch People for decades," it added.

Meanwhile, BYC shared videos and pictures which showed people participating in a protest taking place in Balochistan's Washuk. It called the rise of a significant number of people from Warshuk an "important step and way forward for the march" against the Baloch genocide.

"Washuk, Balochistan is one of the most deprived regions in Balochistan. People are deprived of basic facilities and educational rights. Today, the rise of a significant number of people from Washuk is an important step and a way forward for the #MarchAgainstBalochGenocide," the Baloch Yakjehti Committee posted on X.

"The March has proven that the State may have suppressed Baloch for decades, but We seek power in national resistance to end Baloch genocide. Protests from remote corners of Balochistan are the success of this March. Baloch have experienced oppression and Subjugation of the state for decades now and we are fully prepared to eradicate it from grass-roots," it added.

Earlier on January 10, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor voiced concerns over reports of police harassment of protestors against enforced disappearances in Balochistan, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

She said that "spurious criminal complaints" against the peaceful protesters should be dropped. Taking to X, Mary Lawlor stated, "Today I met WHRDs @SammiBaluch & @MahrangBaloch_ to discuss the ongoing protests against enforced disappearances in Balochistan, #Pakistan. The reports of police harassment are v. concerning. Spurious criminal complaints against peaceful protestors should be dropped." (ANI)

