Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): A Pakistan man was shot dead by suspected robbers in the city of Karachi on Saturday night, police said.

Naik Muhammad, 50-year-old, was shot in the posh Clifton area of Karachi when he was on his way to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day.

"He was traveling along with others in a car when three suspects riding a motorbike intercepted the vehicle near Prince Complex and attempted to snatch cash and other valuables from him," Saddar SP, Ali Mardan Khoso told Dawn.

Police said Naik put up resistance and tried to snatch a pistol from the robber who opened fire and made off without any valuables. But suffered a single bullet wound which proved fatal.

In a separate incident, over 50 people including women and children suffered bullet injuries in aerial firing on the eve of the country's Independence Day in different parts of the metropolis.

"We received 57 people with bullet injuries at the three major government hospitals -- Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, JPMC and Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital -- on late Saturday night," police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.

According to the doctor, some of the injured were in critical condition.

The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was observed today in several parts of the country as 'Black day' as people, political activists and opposition parties showed dissatisfaction with the government.

In North and South Waziristan, people are facing the bane of terrorism for a long time. The presence of dreaded terror outfits like the Taliban and Islamic State has made their life miserable and Paksitani security agencies have failed to provide them protection. (ANI)

