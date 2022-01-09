Islamabad [Pakistan], January 9 (ANI): The opposition leaders in Pakistan and citizens have lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan over his insensitive remarks on the Murree snowstorm tragedy as the premier blamed tourists for the deaths in the snowfall saying the rush of people left administration "unprepared", reported local media.

"Shocked and upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall and rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district administration unprepared," Imran Khan said in a tweet on Saturday.

Also Read | Brazil: 6 Killed, 30 Injured After Major Cliff Wall Collapses on Tourist Boats in Furnas Lake.

His remarks drew massive criticism from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders and the citizens on social media as he blamed the incident's responsibility on the tourists rushing to the location without checking weather conditions, reported Geo News.

This statement is the height of your indifference, cruelty, and incompetence, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet.

Also Read | Indian Consulate in New York Says Assault Against Sikh Taxi Driver ‘Deeply Disturbing’, Takes Up Matter with US Authorities.

She demanded Imran Khan's resignation over his insensitive remarks saying, "corruption" and "incompetence" aside, PM Imran Khan should resign after blaming those who lost their lives.

Demanding answers for his "criminal negligence", Marriyum regretted that such a statement comes from a man who claims he wants to model Pakistan after Madina, according to Geo News.

Imran Khan's remarks were also criticised by the PML-N Vice President Pervaiz Rasheed.

He demanded PM Imran Khan take his "ruthless, cruel and stupid" tweet back.

Calling Imran Khan a "callous person", PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) issued a warning on December 31 about heavy snowfall and "everyone in the government was sleeping".

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal also lashed out at Imran Khan.

"He is now blaming the people for failing to check the weather before coming. Those who brought such a person in to the office of PM will taste Allah's wrath for the suffering of people," Geo News quoted Iqbal as saying.

At least 23 people have died in Pakistan's Murree after their vehicles were stranded following heavy snowfall overnight on Saturday. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar declared Murree calamity hit and imposed a state of emergency in hospitals, police stations, administration offices and Rescue 1122 services.

Pakistan Army was called in for assistance as around 1,000 cars were stuck on the hill station while the Punjab chief minister issued instructions for expediting rescue work and providing aid to the stranded tourists, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)