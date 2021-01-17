Islamabad [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Saturday announced that he would approach the European Union (EU) and other international human rights organisations against the violation of human rights by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reported Dawn.

Regarding his decision to move to the EU, he said, "As NAB has been violating human rights so I have decided to approach the European Union and international human rights organisations against it."

The meeting with the bereaved family of retired brigadier Asad Munir who committed suicide following excesses by the anti-graft watchdog resolved his move. He worked with both the military as well as the government and was facing multiple inquiries by NAB.

The body of Munir was found hanging with the ceiling fan in his apartment located at Diplomatic Enclave in March 2019, reported Dawn.

"I was astonished to know, from the widow, that Munir earlier tried to commit suicide with his pistol, but fortunately the bullet got stuck and later his wife snatched the pistol from him. However, after a few days he hanged himself due to humiliation by NAB," he said.

"I have learned that more people have committed suicides, because of NAB, as compared to those who died in NAB's custody. That is why I have decided to seek details from the Inspector Generals of Prisons about how many people are in jail due to NAB. As details will be sought from the platform of the Senate, they will be received soon. I have observed that, apart from NAB, all departments cooperate with the parliament," he added.

He also vowed to move a bill to stop the Bureau from character assassination of people and arresting them at the inquiry stage.

Senator Mandviwalla said that soon he would move a bill in which it would be suggested that NAB should not interfere in private businesses, should not be allowed to arrest people at inquiry stage and should not share details with the media, reported Dawn.

Earlier also, Mandviwalla had levelled charges against NAB of committing grave human rights violations and accused Imran Khan's government of using anti-graft watchdog to weaken the opposition's anti-government movement. NAB has been investigating a case against Mandviwalla too. (ANI)

