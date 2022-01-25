Islamabad [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): The Institute for Policy Reforms (IPR), a think tank run by a PTI leader, slammed the government's celebrations over Pakistan's improved ranking in post-Covid economic recovery on Monday, saying it didn't mean anything, reported DAWN.

Talking about The Economist's global normalcy index last week, the PTI man-led think tank says when growth in Pakistan was already low, it's not a badge of honor to reach where the normal was.

Notably, The Economist's global normalcy index last week selected 50 economies wherein Pakistan stood second after Egypt.

"With news all bad, it makes sense for the government to clutch at the weakest straw that brings it pretenses of glory," said the IPR in a fact-sheet released on Monday, reported the newspaper.

The Thinktank added, "Yet, because it is the eminent Economist's Index and because the celebrations don't seem to stop, it serves us well to scratch beneath the surface,"

The economic activity in Pakistan "was already at a snail's pace before the pandemic and a number of mishaps from poor decision-making and lack of judgment had brought it to a halt", the IPR noted.

Clearly, Pakistan had very high levels of economic activity and it will take a while for them to get back to those levels, reported DAWN. (ANI)

