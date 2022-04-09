Two PTI leaders change their Twitter bio to 'former' federal minister (Photo: Twitter/Fawad Chaudhary and Shah Mahmood Qureshi)

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): In an apparent acceptance of looming defeat in the no-confidence motion, two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday changed their Twitter bio to "former" federal minister.

Imran Khan loyalists-- Chaudhry and Qureshi --changed their Twitter bio to "former" Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and "former" Foreign Minister of Pakistan respectively. However, minutes later, Chaudhry restored his bio to its original state while Qureshi's bio still remains unchanged.

The development comes as the proceedings of the National Assembly session with the specific mandate to take up the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government and the election of the new leader of the House, if the motion gets successful, is underway.

Meanwhile, the voting in the Pakistan National Assembly over the no-confidence motion is expected to be held after 8 pm (local time) today.

However, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict setting aside the National Assembly Deputy Speaker's rejection of the no-trust motion.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered the incumbent government to face the no-confidence motion on Saturday. The court had turned down the ruling of the Deputy Speaker to reject the no-confidence motion.

The top court's directives came after Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial took suo motu cognisance of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly, declaring all the decisions unconstitutional.

The court also fixed the Saturday session with the conditions that the session cannot be prorogued unless the motion is voted upon, and in case Imran Khan loses the no-trust vote, the next PM has to be elected in the same session. (ANI)

