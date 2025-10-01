Sheikhupura [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): At least ten suspected robbers were killed in five encounters by the Crime Control Department across the Punjab province of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The first encounter took place near the Karto shop on the Muridke-Narowal Road in Sheikhupura, where a robber gang was reportedly looting a passerby, following which the CCD team responded to the incident and engaged in a shootout, which resulted in the death of five suspects.

According to ARY News, the police said that the robber gang was involved in several cases of robbery, murder, and kidnapping. The gang was also involved in the murder of a woman.

The second encounter was reported by Basti Chhaju Shah, Shujabad, where an alleged robber was shot dead by the police during an exchange of fire at the police checkpoint. As per the CCD officials, the suspect was identified as Muhammad Hussain. He was killed by fire by his own accomplice, who managed to escape during the incident.

In the third encounter, two suspects, identified as Nafees and Salman, were killed in Lahore's Factory area. The police said that the two criminals were being transported to Walton Road for recovery operations, where their aids attempted an ambush on the CCD team vehicle. A shootout was ensured during which both suspects were killed.

The fourth encounter happened near the Allah Jeem in Mailsi, where four armed robbers opened fire on a CCD patrolling van, during which one suspect, named Zahid Iqbal, was fatally shot by his own accomplices. The suspect was wanted in five murder cases and several robberies.

The fifth incident took place in Multan's Tawakkal town, where a robber identified as Naveed Hussain was killed in a shootout with the CCD team. (ANI)

