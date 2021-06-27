Lahore [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): While the world was observing International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday, 465 Pakistani officers and officials have tested positive for liquor use while 235 for the use of heroin and charas.

The list of drug-addict officers and officials of the Punjab Police surfaced on world anti-drugs day. It showed that most of the officers who had to control the drug dealers were either themselves drug addicts or were patronising the heinous business, reported The News International.

The report showed that 98 officers were confirmed alcoholic, including 26 DSPs, 15 inspectors, 17 sub-inspectors, 9 ASIs.

Earlier, half of the law enforcement in the Kasur district of Pakistan's Punjab were found positive for drug use during drug tests of police officials.

The drug tests of police officials are being conducted on the orders of the prime minister to bring reforms in the police department, according to Dawn.

The Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) had issued directives to conduct the drug tests of officials ranging from constables to the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officers.

A police official told Dawn that the process of drug tests was similar to that used for declaring common suspects as addicts during the course of the investigation at the police station level.

He said as most of the policemen start using drugs when they get these free of cost, so a strict system of check and balance should be in place, where drugs recovered from criminals were stored before being produced in the court for conviction of the suspects. (ANI)

