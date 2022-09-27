Islamabad [Pakistan], September 27 (ANI): Another audio clip purportedly featuring Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz have surfaced online, where the latter is asking to stop the health insurance card program, local media reported.

In the new audio clip, Maryam Nawaz was heard allegedly suggesting to PM Sharif stop health card services and gave the reason that they are publically facing a shortage of funds, The Nation reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the health insurance scheme was initiated by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan, which benefited millions of Pakistanis by providing free medical services.

In the leaked audio clip, Maryam Nawaz could be heard saying that the PTI chief has achieved nothing but the health card programme. To this, PM Sharif alleged responded to her that it would not be a big problem.

Earlier, PML-N Vice President's another alleged audio conversation has leaked in which she can be heard advising PM to jack up fuel prices, adding that she did not own such decisions, whether her party was in government or not.

"He (Finance Minister Miftah Ismail)doesn't take responsibility...says strange things on TV which people make fun of him for... he doesn't know what he is doing," the voice said to be Maryam's says in the alleged clip.

In response, the voice said to be of PM says, "He clearly cut corners."

After the audio leaked, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail stepped down in the middle of a trip abroad and made way for PML-N leader Ishaq Dar.

Ishaq Dar was involved in several corruption cases. Earlier, in May, the Pakistan court issued a perpetual arrest warrant against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in "corruption reference."

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference against Dar, who has been declared an absconder in the case since he has missed hearings owing to his prolonged stay in London, that the former Minister had acquired assets beyond his known sources of income, Dawn newspaper reported.

However last week, an accountability court suspended an outstanding arrest warrant against Dar, paving the way for the former

finance minister's return from London. "I will try my best to fulfil all the responsibilities. We will try to take out the country from the economic swamp it is stuck in [...] the way we did in 1998-1999 and 2013-2014," Dawn reported quoting Dar as he told reporters at the airport on his return.

According to media reports, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Saturday, where it was decided that the ruling coalition would hand over the finance ministry to Ishaq Dar after he returns to the country. (ANI)

