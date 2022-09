Balochistan [Pakistan], September 25 (ANI): Unidentified attackers on Saturday exploded the main pipeline supplying gas to many regions of Balochistan, local media reported citing the officials.

The explosion took place near Dera Bugti district of Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Also Read | Afghan Sikhs Exhodus: 55 More Sikhs Scheduled To Arrive in India at Delhi's IGI Airport Today.

According to the officials, some unidentified armed men planted an explosive device under the pipeline supplying gas to Dera Bugti and other areas from the Loti gas field in the early hours of the day which blew up the pipeline, Dawn reported

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Also Read | Sikh Student Detained for Wearing Kirpan in US: University of North Carolina Issues Apology, Says 'Committed to Ensuring It Doesn't Happen Again'.

An investigation has been launched into the attack, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, observing the rising incidents of attacks on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani authorities have strengthened security at all check-posts and relieved the personnel responsible for security lapses.

In recent months, several cases of explosions have been reported in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)