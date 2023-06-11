Sindh [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): The engine of Green Line Express on Sunday derailed in Pakistan's Ghotki, ARY News reported, quoting Pakistan Railways officials on Sunday.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Also Read | US: Woman-Only Naked Spa Must Allow Trans Women Who Still Have Male Genitals, Orders Washington Judge.

As per details, the engine of the Green Line Express from Karachi to Rawalpindi running at full speed suddenly descended from the track in Ghotki. The up track was blocked for rail traffic, while rescue teams have been summoned for the revival of the track.

Ghotki is located on the main line that connects Pakistan's southernmost city of Karachi with other parts of the country including Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

Also Read | Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Enjoys Street Food With His Wife in Pune, PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Viral Video.

The Peshawar-bound Khyber Mail has been stopped at Pano Aqil, a town in the Ghotki district.

According to railway officials, the relief train from Rohri has been sent, and soon the railway track will be restored. Initially, the cause of the accident was not known.

According to railway officials, the engine derailment did not cause any casualties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)