Islamabad [Pakistan], November 15 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Pakistan Supreme Court, urging the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the alleged suppression of his party leaders and workers, Dawn reported.

The petition accuses state authorities, in collaboration with "unknown persons," of targeting party members and violating fundamental rights.

The petition, filed by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, requests the establishment of a judicial commission led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, along with Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar. The commission would examine political and non-political interference in state institutions, identify breaches of constitutional oaths, and hold those responsible accountable.

The petition calls on the apex court to issue directives to safeguard fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, including the rights to life, freedom of assembly, expression, movement, information, and judicial redress.

It also seeks a directive against the denial of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for PTI's planned political gatherings, particularly one scheduled for November 24, reported Dawn.

Addressing broader issues, the petition demands the court prohibit local administrations from misusing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to curb peaceful assemblies. It further seeks restrictions on the indiscriminate use of detention orders under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) 1960, which it claims are being unlawfully applied against political workers, civil rights activists, and opposition figures.

The petition highlights alleged violations of fundamental rights, accusing authorities of orchestrating harassment through arrests, fabricated charges, and repeated detentions. It urges the court to restrict sequential First Information Reports (FIRs) against the same individuals and to empower high courts to prevent police or state authorities from misusing arrests to intimidate citizens.

The petition also asks the Supreme Court to ensure no arrests occur without prior court notification and to impose checks on the arbitrary application of laws. It emphasises the need to regulate the registration of FIRs against PTI workers participating in peaceful protests, Dawn reported.

Pointing to a pattern of state-led harassment, the petition underscores the disproportionate use of legal mechanisms to stifle dissent and erode public confidence in democratic institutions. (ANI)

