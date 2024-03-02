Islamabad [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): Coming down hard on the ruling alliance, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Junaid Akbar warned that they would not let the National Assembly function until provision of their "due rights," Geo News reported on Friday.

The PTI leader, who is also a Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmaker, made the remarks during his fiery speech at the second session of the newly elected lower house of parliament.

Taking the floor, Akbar said: "We do not recognise this assembly. We will neither legislate nor allow it [in the House].

Notably, the Imran Khan-founded party has claimed that its mandate was "stolen" during the February 8 general elections. It has termed the polls "rigged" and accused the caretaker government of denying a 'level playing field' in the run-up to elections.

"A market [of horse-trading] was set up at the Sindh House and consciences [of lawmakers] were bought," Akbar said firing a fresh salvo at the Pakistan Peoples Party. "Some were threatened, some were shown their videos."

Highlighting the cases of alleged discrimination with the PTI, the lawmaker said that his party was stripped of its electoral symbol 'bat' in the garb of May 9 mayhem.

He also alleged that two assassination attempts were made on the life of the PTI founder.

Some 34 PTI supporters were killed on May 9 and FIRs were also lodged against the leadership of Khan-founded party, he added. "Sedition cases were registered against me and my friends."

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after the deposed prime minister's arrest in the 190-million-pound settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations, according to Geo News.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including -- Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the miscreants under the Army Act.

Talking about the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections, the PTI leader said that those who suffered defeat as per Form 45 were sitting in the House.

He also vowed to hold the ruling alliance accountable for "violating" the constitution and harming the country.

The PTI urged the government and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to launch a fresh inquiry to ascertain the beneficiary of the May 9 violence, Geo News reported. (ANI)

