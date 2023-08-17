Islamabad [Pakistan], August 17 (ANI): Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has announced a nationwide protest from Friday over an increase in the price of petroleum products, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sirajul Haq condemned Pakistan's caretaker government's decision to increase price of petroleum products. He urged Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to take a decision that shows sympathy towards the poor who were already facing the heavy burden of earlier price hikes.

Also Read | Malaysia Plane Crash Videos: 10 Killed as Small Aircraft Crashes on Kuala Lumpur Expressway, Clips Show Chilling Moments.

"There has been no cabinet yet, but the killing decision has been taken at the direction of the IMF,' he said, adding that the nation just celebrated 76th Independence Day and the very next day, when even the cabinet has not yet sworn in, the caretaker government has announced a massive hike in all petroleum products prices without any justification," The News International quoted Sirajul Haq as saying.

He stated that the Jamaat-e-Islami was expecting that Pakistan's caretaker government will provide some relief to the inflation-hit people. However, the caretaker government endorsed the policies of the predecessors, according to The News International report.

Also Read | Pakistan: Caretaker PM Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar Includes Yasin Malik's Wife Mishaal Hussain Malik in His Cabinet.

Sirajul Haq said more than half of Pakistan's population lives below the poverty line and has no access to basic needs of life. Sirajul Haq said two per cent ruling elite have taken over the wealth and the resources of the 98 per cent population. He called peaceful democratic struggle the only way to achieve these objectives.

He called on the people of Pakistan to join the protest against the price hike of petroleum products on Friday. He said that the Jamaat-e-Islami will hold protest rallies at all district headquarters in Pakistan against the government's decision.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has condemned the increase in petroleum product prices announced by Pakistan's interim government, The News International reported.

PMML General Secretary Azam Ch expressed concern over the rising cost of living. Azam Ch stressed that these price hikes are pushing the common man further into the depths of poverty.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan's caretaker government raised fuel prices by up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 20 per litre, the second massive hike in a fortnight that is likely to further aggravate inflation, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. The new petrol price of PKR 290.45 per litre has taken effect from Wednesday after a surge of PKR 17.50 per litre, the finance division announced in a notification.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by PKR 20 to PKR 293.40 per litre, Dawn reported. The increase in prices of fuel was announced by the Ministry of Finance after receiving approval from Pakistan's interim PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)