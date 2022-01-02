Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): Amid the rising inflation in Pakistan, the prices of power tariffs are again likely to increase in the country, local media reported on Sunday.

This comes as power distribution companies have moved the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the tariffs, Geo News reported.

Earlier, on December 9, 2021, NEPRA had increased tariffs by Rs 4.74 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment charges.

The price of electricity had already soared by an average of Rs 2.64 per unit in July under the adjustments for August, September and October. A decision is still pending on an appeal of a Rs 4.33 per unit adjustment for November, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, the power regulatory authority is all set to hold a hearing on January 12.

The NEPRA has been sought to shift an additional burden of Rs 17.85 billion onto consumers in terms of capacity charges and transmission losses. Power distribution companies sought a burden of Rs 5.72 billion to be passed on to consumers under capacity charges as there was electricity in the system but were not utilised, the Pakistani publication reported.

It further reported that the power regulatory authority has also been requested to pass more than the amount worth over Rs 9 billion over to consumers under transmission/line losses. Moreover, power distribution companies have demanded Rs 1.95 billion under the use of system charges.

On December 31, the NEPRA had approved a 99 paisa per unit cut in power tariffs for the 4th quarter of the last fiscal year under a quarterly adjustment mechanism. The price cut will grant Rs22.48 billion relief to the consumers, except K-Electric users, Geo News reported.

In a meantime, Pakistan on Saturday increased the prices of petroleum products as an increase of Rs 4 per litre was made for petrol, Rs 4 for high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs 3.95 for kerosene and Rs 4.15 for light diesel oil. (ANI)

