Balochistan [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): A member of Balochistan's Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) was killed in a deadly incident in the Mastung district of Balochistan on Friday, reported The Express Tribune. Moreover, his brother was severely injured during the attack.

Reportedly, unidentified terrorists launched a sudden and deadly attack on them in the Killi Baqi area of Kanak Tehsil.

However, the attack took the life of ATF member Muhammad Ibrahim, whereas, his brother, identified as Muhammad Saqib suffered serious injuries, according to The Express Tribune.

Following the attack, Saqib was taken to the Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Hospital, but his condition remains serious.

Moreover, the authorities sent police and levies personnel to the incident spot to initiate further investigation, reported The Express Tribune.

The initial findings found that the incident was a targeted attack and further highlighted the alarming security challenges faced in the volatile district of Mastung.

Earlier also, the region has witnessed multiple militant strikes targeting security forces, pro-government figures and the Hazara minority community, often en route to pilgrimage in Iran, reported The Express Tribune.

Last month, reportedly, Pakistan authorities said that a terror attack on a military base and clashes elsewhere in the turbulent southwestern Baluchistan province killed 12 soldiers and a civilian, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

The army's media wing said that five "terrorists" had attempted "to sneak into the facility" in the province's northern Zhob district early in the morning, but troops intercepted them.

According to a military statement, nine soldiers and all of the attackers were killed in the ensuing hour-long confrontations. It did not provide any other information, but according to dependable security sources in Zhob, at least 12 soldiers were hurt, and the number of fatalities was anticipated to rise. (ANI)

