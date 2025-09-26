Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): A heated exchange between leaders of Pakistan's two federal coalition partners has exposed growing tensions beneath their public display of unity, centred around how to provide aid to the people affected by the recent floods in the country's Punjab province, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, Thursday marked the second day of public disagreements between the coalition of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) over flood relief efforts in Punjab.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir Wait 'Somewhere in the Oval' for Almost Hour To Meet Donald Trump (Watch Video).

The PPP argues that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is the quickest and most efficient way to help flood victims, while the PML-N-led Punjab government insists on using its own "relief card" system.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised both the federal and Punjab governments, headed by the PML-N, for not appealing to the international community for aid, The Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | 'Victim's Fear and Pain Are Unimaginable': Man Strangles Pregnant Wife Over Sex Refusal in South Korea, Sentenced to 25 Years in Jail.

Chief Minister of Punjab Province Maryam Nawaz responded by saying that the province would not beg for assistance.

At the launch of an electric bus project in Dera Ghazi Khan, Maryam accused the PPP of politicising the flood crisis in Punjab and rejected the PPP's call to use BISP in the province, saying it was insufficient given the disaster's scale, The Express Tribune reported.

She pointed out that BISP only offers PKR 10,000 in aid, while Punjab plans to provide assistance up to PKR 1 million, questioning how such a small amount could compensate for huge losses. She insisted that Punjab's resources would be used solely for its residents.

"The BISP offers only PKR 10,000 in aid, while we aim to provide assistance of up to PKR 1 million... I don't need anyone's help. The money belonging to the people of Punjab will be spent only on them," she said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

She sharply told Bilawal to "keep his advice to himself" and said the province would manage its own affairs.

Though she declined to comment on Sindh, she made pointed remarks toward PPP leadership there, calling Bilawal a "younger brother" but advising him to control his party's spokespersons and focus on his own province, while Punjab would take care of itself, The Express Tribune reported.

Defending her refusal to request international aid, Maryam said, "I am Nawaz Sharif's daughter--I won't go cap in hand to anyone. No self-respecting person should beg for help."

In contrast, Bilawal strongly defended BISP as Pakistan's only credible and internationally recognised system for transparent and immediate aid distribution. He urged the PML-N government to reconsider its stance.

He said governments everywhere play a frontline role in flood relief and criticised the federal government for its reluctance to use BISP, questioning their approach, as reported by The Express Tribune.

"The recent flooding has devastated Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh's riverine belt, but Punjab has been the hardest hit, especially South Punjab, where the destruction is historic," he said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

"Why make flood relief a matter of ego? The BISP was used during previous floods and during Covid-19. If it is refused today, what fault is it of South Punjab? When people are homeless and living on the streets, why can't they be helped?" he added.

Bilawal accused opponents of not understanding BISP's effectiveness and reminded them that PML-N had previously praised the programme.

He welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement of an agricultural and climate emergency, saying it was in response to his appeal.

While calling the federal government's waiver of electricity bills for flood-affected households a positive step, Bilawal pushed for more action and urged the government to seek international aid, noting Pakistan had previously turned to global partners during crises, The Express Tribune reported.

He also called on the federal government to renegotiate with the IMF, warning current terms deny farmers fair prices and risk food security.

Bilawal announced Sindh's provincial government would launch its own relief package for farmers using a "Hari Card" and said it could expand with federal support.

He emphasised that Punjab's suffering requires urgent, coordinated efforts, not political battles, and reaffirmed that BISP remains the most efficient and transparent way to deliver aid directly to those in need, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)