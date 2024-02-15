Islamabad [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday dismissed the plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif against his defeat in the National Assembly-15 Mansehra constituency in the recently held general elections, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan media outlet said that according to unofficial and unconfirmed results from all polling stations in the constituency, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidate Shahzada Gustasap Khan won the seat with 1,05,249 votes, while Nawaz Sharif remained second with 80,382 votes.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Ceremonial Welcome in Doha, Holds Bilateral With Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad.

However, Sharif won from the other constituency in Lahore from which he had contested, according to the Pakistan Election Commission.

Sharif has now challenged the victory notification of Shahzada Gustasap from Mansehra constituency.

Also Read | Pakistan Elections Results 2024: Two Killed, 14 Injured in Firing During Vote Recount in Hub City.

In his plea, Sharif claimed that Form 45 of 125 polling stations of the NA-15, Mansehra constituency, was not issued, ARY News reported.

Kala Dhakka area of the constituency has been very backward and means of communications have been disturbed due to snowfall in the area, Sharif's counsel said.

The counsel further alleged that presiding officers had pushed out polling agents "It is the election commission's responsibility to ensure a transparent election," the lawyer argued.

"The elections were not transparent in NA-15," Nawaz Sharif's counsel claimed. "The Form 47 could not be issued without Form 45."

He pleaded for restraining the final issuance of the final notification of the NA-15 result.

The ECP, after hearing the matter, rejected PML-N supremo's plea and ordered the returning officer of the constituency to release Form 49, ARY News reported.

The Form 45 contains essential information about the polling station, including the polling station number, constituency name, total registered voters, total votes cast, and a detailed breakdown of votes received by each candidate. Candidates can independently verify their received votes through Form 45.

Form 49 also known as the Gazetted Form, comprises the final and official results of the election. It includes the names of candidates, their affiliated political parties, and the total votes received in the electoral constituency. (ANI)

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, for the position of Pakistan Prime Minister and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz for the post of Punjab Chief Minister.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement on social media platform X. Nawaz Sharif thanked the people of Pakistan and leaders of all political parties who provided political support.

According to an explainer provided by the Pakistan daily 'The Nation', Form 45 of the Election Commission of Pakistan, commonly referred to as the "Result of the Count" acts as a formal record of votes polled at a polling station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)