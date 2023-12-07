Islamabad [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set a date for the hearing of petitions challenging the intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reported ARY News.

Eleven petitioners, including PTI's founding member Akbar S Babar, have lodged challenges against the party's intra-party elections.

The electoral watchdog has scheduled the hearing for the petitions on December 8 (tomorrow).

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan emerged as the unopposed elected chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), succeeding the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to ARY News.

In compliance with the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI's intra-party polls took place on Saturday, with voters exercising their right to vote through an online app.

Prior to this, Akbar S Babar, a founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made the decision to challenge the intra-party election.

He expressed his desire to participate in the intra-party elections, stating, "The secretariat staff told us that nomination papers, voter list, and election rules do not exist."

It is noteworthy that Barrister Ali Zafar had previously announced that party Chairman Imran Khan would not be contesting the intra-party polls, and Barrister Gohar Khan had been nominated for the position of party chief.

Meanwhile, the ECP has also resolved to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudry at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail. The proceedings are scheduled to commence on December 13.

The election commission has directed the interior ministry to make necessary arrangements in this regard within two days. It has been decided to formally charge Imran and Fawad during the upcoming hearing, ARY News reported. (ANI)

