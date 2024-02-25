Sindh [Pakistan], February 25 (ANI): The newly elected representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were sworn into the 16th Sindh Assembly on Saturday amid continued protests, according to Dawn.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the results, with the PPP leading in the province with 84 seats, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is a distant second with 28 seats.

However, independent candidates, including those of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secured 14 seats, while the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) got two each.

Notably, the Sindh Assembly is the second to have its lawmakers take oath after the February 8 general elections, where at least 313 MPAs got elected to the Punjab Assembly a day ago, as reported by Dawn.

The GDA, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other parties protested against alleged rigging in the general elections, however, assembly proceedings took place today despite the ongoing protests.

Earlier, the caretaker provincial government had already announced imposing Section 144 on holding rallies or public gatherings in the so-called "Red Zone" area, where the Sindh Assembly is located, Dawn reported.

"...the Government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr.PC, hereby imposes a ban on public assembly, gatherings, protests, processions, and demonstrations in South Zone Karachi Division for a period of 30 days with immediate effect," the provincial government said in a notification issued on Friday.

The PTI, the GDA, the JUI-F, the JI and the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqqiqi had announced they were holding a peaceful protest in front of the provincial assembly building.

Sindh's interior minister, Brigadier (Retired) Haris Nawaz, highlighted that Section 144 is now in effect in the area around the building of the provincial assembly, hence, no marches or protests can be held nearby, as reported by Geo News.

However, with parties other than the PPP and the MQM-P having decided to boycott the proceedings, MPAs-elects of the GDA, the JI, and independents backed by the PTI--who recently joined the Sunni Ittehad Council as per PTI directives, did not show up today to take the oath, according to Dawn.

Following this, the assembly session, which was scheduled for 11 am, was delayed for 40 minutes. (ANI)

