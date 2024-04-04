Islamabad [Pakistan], April 4 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that the party will launch a movement against alleged rigging in general elections across the nation after Eid-ul-Fitr in Balochistan, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi, PTI leader Asad Qaiser announced that the first rally would be held in Pishin district as part of the protest movement and a meeting to review arrangements for the rally would be held at Balochistan National Party Chairman Akhtar Mengal's house in Quetta on April 12.

He made the remarks after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail on Thursday. PTI leader and Pakistan's former information minister, Shibli Faraz, said the masses gave the PTI a full mandate, which was stolen, according to Geo News report. However, he noted they had to continue their fight in the court.

He said, "We must differentiate between the people possessing Form 45 and Form 47," adding that the influx of investment in Pakistan was stopped and brain drain was taking place.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. The PTI dominated the election results, with the highest number of successful candidates in the February 8 general elections. However, the party has alleged rigging in the polls.

Speaking about the Senate election delay in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he asked whether the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being victimised for giving a heavy mandate to a party, Geo News reported.

Qaiser said that PTI wanted supremacy of the constitution and law in Pakistan. He stated that the PTI would not let Pakistan become a banana republic. He termed the role of Pakistan Chief Justice crucial amid the current situation.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, said that former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Bushra Bibi was not the weakness of the PTI chairman but she was his strength. Speaking to reporters, he said that a medical checkup of Bushra Bibi will be conducted to check whether she was poisoned or not.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced the cancellation of its much-hyped public gathering, poised to be held at Parade Ground in Islamabad on April 6, Geo News reported.

In a post on X, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday announced that the decision had been taken in view of the Laylat-ul-Qadr--the blessed night that Muslims seek in the odd-numbered nights of the last ten days of Ramzan.

He also urged supporters to pray for the release and safety of all party workers and leaders including PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi.

Earlier in March, the PTI announced plans to stage a grand power show in Parade Ground to ensure the release of the party founder, who has been behind bars since August last year in different cases ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also directed authorities in the federal capital to grant permission to hold a public gathering in Pakistan's federal capital.

The decision to call off the power show came two days after the PTI secured major relief from the court as the IHC suspended Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, sentences in the Toshakhana case. (ANI)

