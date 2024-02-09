Islamabad [Pakistan], February 9 (ANI): Amid reports of clashes and delays in general elctions Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf claims that they are leading in 150 seats amid the counting of votes.

A video on the Imran Khan's official X handle read, "InshAllah PTI will form governments in Punjab, KP and Federal. Any attempt to change the results overnight will be thwarted and not accepted at any cost by the people of Pakistan or the local and international observers and media - Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar"

Following that ,PTI posted on X which says, "PTI won the Elections 2024 by an absolute landslide. The world witnessed it. Manipulation of results now will not achieve anything other than absolute chaos & instability. The people have decided! Honor their decision.

Besides that, the PTI's Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan replied to that tweet saying that there been mass rigging going on and it is totally unaccaptable.

He stated, "I had earlier pointed out and asked the ROs not to indulge in any post election rigging, but it appears that they are doing exactly that."

'It appears that the words of the RO NA 197 have come to haunt the Nation where he had warned of the reliability of the Election Management System and his apprehensions about 'someone else that controls the system behind the veil'.

He futher added, "Totally unacceptable!! PTI has received approximately +25 million to 30 million votes.The people of Pakistan will not tolerate a 'Dhandla'. Period. The country cannot take such traumatic events. "

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Maryam Auruangzeb has claimed victory of the PML-N in Punjab province.

"Pakistan Muslim League (N) will form the government in the Federation and Punjab and a new era of public service will begin. The results of the election cell of the party continue to arrive. Due to non-availability of mobile and internet services, it became difficult to get the results. The position of Muslim League (N) is strong. By the grace and grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan Muslim League (N) will fulfill its solemn commitment to serve the people and relieve them from their problems as always" she posted on X.

Even as PTI alleged massive rigging of results after sever delays in the declaration of results, the Pakistan Interior Ministry said that concerns about the late processing of the results have been reviewed. It attributed the delay to a "lack of communication, which was a result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security".

In a post on X, it said that the delay was assessed, stating that the situation was now "satisfactory". The Election Commission expressed hope that the results would continue without interruptions. (ANI)

