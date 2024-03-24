Islamabad [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) stance on the 'cipher conspiracy' remains unchanged, The News International reported.

He also demanded the former Pakistan envoy to US, Asad Majeed to be questioned following US diplomat Donald Lu's recent testimony.

Referring to the case, the PTI leader alleged that the diplomatic cable was a "conspiracy", and foreign "intervention" in Pakistan's internal affairs.

"Cypher was a conspiracy...our stance is still the same," he told reporters on Saturday.

Gandapur claimed that former Pakistan envoy Majeed had confirmed the veracity of Lu's statement regarding the cipher, and he should be questioned about the exact source of the cypher if no meeting was held.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM further questioned why PTI founder Imran Khan was sentenced if cipher did not exist as per Lu's testimony. He added that his party would not accept any kind of foreign intervention in the country at any cost.

Gandapur also criticised the incumbent Pakistani government, alleging 'rigging' in the February 8 general elections. He accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of reaching parliament through a "flawed Form 47," claiming that the current government was formed after "stealing" PTI's seats, The News International reported.

"The incumbent government in the Centre has been formed after stealing PTI's 180 seats," he added.

This comes following Gandapur's appearances in various courts seeking relief in different cases.

He attended a hearing at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad and filed a pre-arrest bail petition related to vandalism at a judicial complex in the federal capital. The ATC approved Gandapur's pre-arrest bail plea and ordered him to submit 50,000 surety bonds worth 50,000 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

Gandapur's lawyer clarified that the politician was nominated in the FIR but had no connection with the vandalism incident as he was not present there.

Gandapur also sought the suspension of arrest warrants issued in separate cases registered at Bani Gala Police Station and Golra Police Station, The News International reported. (ANI)

