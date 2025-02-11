Karachi [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): The Dumper and Oil Tankers Association has protested the burning of cars by unidentified criminals by staging a sit-in at the National Highway, ARY News reported.

Liaquat Mehsud, the president of the dumper owners' organization, has noted that a court order has permitted the dumpers to enter the city. "Vehicles involved in an accident should face legal action," he stated as reported by ARY News.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Proposes India As Host for Next AI Action Summit.

Unknown criminals burned three cargo trucks and a water tanker in Karachi's Landhi, Korangi, Al-Karam, and Surjani Town neighbourhoods today. Ten people have been arrested by police in connection with numerous car-burning events.

ARY News reported at Hawkes Bay Road, close to Musharraf Colony, a motorbike rider was struck by a dumper, which killed another resident. Following the incident, the dumper driver fled the site. It is important to note that during the last 42 days of this year, 102 people have lost their lives.

Also Read | India Wii Be Happy To Host Next AI Action Summit, Says PM Narendra Modi in His Concluding Speech at Paris Meet.

This morning, two trucks and a trailer carrying goods were set on fire by unknown criminals. According to investigators, numerous unidentified individuals used a similar tactic in both incidents, setting the cargo-carrying cars on fire during unexpected early-morning raids before fleeing the area according to a report by ARY News.

The annual report on the State of Human Rights in 2023 by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), which was unveiled at the Karachi Press Club last year, describes the worsening law and order situation in Sindh, with a notable rise in street crime roughly 11 per cent in Karachi and kidnappings as reported by Dawn.

Dawn reported that the HRCP Sindh region's vice chairperson, Qazi Khizar, claims that the enforced disappearances of journalists, lawyers, nationalists, and political workers have not stopped. He discussed the 2,299 enforced disappearance cases that were still pending as of the end of 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)