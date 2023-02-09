Islamabad [Pakistan], February 9 (ANI): The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has refuted claims by former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan that people from South Waziristan were involved in planning his assassination, Dawn reported.

In a press statement, TTP said that the war was against the security forces and intelligence agencies not against any political personality.

"We have received information that the head of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in a meeting with the party's provincial spokespersons claimed an assassination attempt was being planned by the TTP and South Waziristan residents have been tasked with executing the task," a TTP statement said.

It added that a similar baseless claim was made by some party members 10 days ago, according to Dawn.

However, it warned politicians of attacks if they became part of the war.

Khan was attacked in Wazirabad on November 3 while he was leading the "Azadi March" against the PML-N demanding snap polls. The law enforcement agencies arrested suspect Naveed Meher from the site of the attack. The suspect also admitted to opening fire on the PTI leadership.

Earlier, Imran Khan had accused former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate him by giving a contract to a terrorist outfit, Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Khan while holding a news conference from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore via a video link, termed the alleged conspiracy 'Plan-C' for which he accused Zardari of paying money to a terrorist outfit to carry out the assassination attempt, the Pakistan-based newspaper reported.

"Now they have made a Plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind this. He has loads of corruption money, which he loots from the Sindh government and spends on winning elections. He [Zardari] has given money to a terrorist outfit and people from powerful agencies are facilitating him," Imran said, according to The Express Tribune Newspaper.

"This has been decided on three fronts and they will act soon," he added. "I am telling you this because if something happens to me the nation should know the people who were behind this so that the nation never forgives them," Khan said.

The first information report of the incident was lodged on November 7 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The probe into the assassination attempt on Imran Khan had been handed over to an anti-corruption officer, as per the sources within the JIT. (ANI)

