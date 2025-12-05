Balochistan [Pakistan] December 5 (ANI): Reports of enforced disappearances continue to cast a dark shadow over Pakistan's human rights record. Sajid Ahmed, a graduate of the Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI) and a student of Balochi literature, has allegedly been abducted by Pakistani security forces in Panjgur. Sajid was travelling home when he was "taken from the road" and transported to an undisclosed location. His family reports that more than three days have passed without any legal proceedings, calling it a blatant violation of due process and fundamental rights, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, security agencies, however, have claimed that Sajid was arrested in Gwarg, Panjgur, alleging that he was found in possession of explosives and weapons. His relatives have categorically denied these accusations, describing them as fabricated attempts to justify the illegal detention. They insist Sajid's only identity is that of a scholar and writer deeply engaged in Balochi language and culture.

Also Read | Why Did PM Modi and Vladimir Putin Travel in Toyota Fortuner? What Luxury Cars Do World Leaders Use?.

This latest disappearance has heightened fears among Baloch students in Islamabad and Punjab. Many say they face systemic discrimination, surveillance, and harassment on campuses. At Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad, members of the Baloch Students Council have been staging a peaceful sit-in now stretching into its ninth consecutive day, demanding the safe return of another missing student, Saeed Baloch. Sajid's case, they say, has only reaffirmed their sense of insecurity and alienation within Pakistan's educational institutions, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Protesters stated that their movement remains peaceful and centred on justice, calling for the recovery of all missing students and an end to racial profiling. They warn that if disappearances persist, trust between Baloch youth and state institutions will further erode. Families of Sajid Ahmed and other missing students have appealed to authorities for urgent action, pressing for transparent legal processes and immediate accountability, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

Also Read | G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami: US Drops South Africa From 2026 G20, Invites Poland To Join.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)