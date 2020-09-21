Islamabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 306,304 with the detection of 633 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

Four more patients died overnight due to the viral infection, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 6,420, it said.

With the detection of the 633 new cases, Pakistan's coronavirus tally now stands at 306,304, the ministry said, adding that 292,869 patients have recovered so far.

The country now has 7,015 active patients, of which 556 are in critical condition, it said.

Sindh has reported the maximum number of 133,947 cases, followed by Punjab at 98,428, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 37,357, Islamabad at 16,162, Balochistan at 14,394, Gilgit-Baltistan at 3,483 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at 2,533.

The authorities have so far conducted 3,194,317 tests to detect the viral infection, the ministry said.

