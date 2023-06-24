Islamabad [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started a crackdown on people sitting abroad who are involved in maligning national security institutions through social media platforms. The FIA has approached the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to assist in arresting and extraditing the critics living in foreign jurisdictions, Pakistan-based Daily Times reported.

The FIA has identified 361 social media accounts associated with such activities and has taken the decision to arrest the people behind them, Daily Times reported citing a private channel. By coordinating its efforts with Interpol, the FIA aims to track the accounts of the accused and lodge cases against them under the cybercrime act.

Sharing details regarding the matter, an official from the FIA said that the cases will be lodged promptly and necessary legal actions will be taken against the accused people, Daily Times reported. After the cases are lodged, the FIA with Interpol's assistance will work towards bringing the accused people back to Pakistan to face charges against them.

As per the news report, FIA has urged Interpol to issue a red notice for the arrest of YouTuber Major (retd) Adil Raja, who is allegedly involved in spreading malicious content against national security agencies on social media platforms.

The FIA anticipates that Adil Raja will be arrested in future and will be brought back to Pakistan to face legal proceedings, according to a Daily Times report. The FIA is making preparations for a comprehensive plan of legal action against those who engage in the abuse and harassment of people on social media platforms.

On June 12, the Islamabad police booked journalists Shaheen Sehbai and Wajahat Saeed Khan, an army officer turned YouTuber Adil Raja, and anchorperson Syed Haider Raza Mehdi, for "abetting mutiny" and inciting people to attack military installations across Pakistan on May 9, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

On May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. After his arrest, protests erupted in Pakistan and military installations including the Lahore corps commander's residence and state properties were damaged in Pakistan.

In a first information report (FIR), complainant Muhammad Aslam said he was passing by Islamabad's G-11 locality on May 9 when he witnessed 20-25 people sharing "screenshots of tweets and video messages" of Adil Raja, Wajahat Saeed Khan, Syed Haider Raza Mehdi and Shaheen Sehbai, Dawn reported.

Muhammad Aslam alleged that the four men "were inciting people to attack military installations, spread terrorism and create chaos" in Pakistan, as per the Dawn report. In the complaint, Aslam said that he checked the social media accounts of the four men after the incident. (ANI)

