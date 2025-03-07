Paris, Mar 7 (AP) A French government official said Friday that train services will gradually resume and roads will reopen after the disposal operation of an unexploded World War II bomb caused transportation chaos in Paris on Friday, including the suspension of high-speed train links with London and Brussels.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said that the successful operation required the mobilisation of 300 police officers.

“We're delighted and relieved that all this has come to an end,” he said. (AP)

