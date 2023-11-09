Tustin, November 9: Parks and schools were closed on Thursday in a Southern California city after officials found asbestos in the charred debris of an historic World War II-era blimp hangar. The city of Tustin closed at least nine parks and urged residents to limit outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ash after asbestos was detected in preliminary samples of ash and debris. Raging Fire Destroys Massive World War II-era Blimp Hangar in Southern California.

Schools were closed on Thursday to ensure student safety in the Tustin Unified School District some 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. A Veteran's Day event planned for Saturday was cancelled. US Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at World War II Tustin Hangar in California's Orange County, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Massive Fire at Historic WWII Tustin Hangar

WATCH: Massive fire broke at historic WWII Tustin hangar in Orange County. This historic landmark has been featured in several shows and films, including "Pearl Harbor," "Star Trek" and "Austin Powers." pic.twitter.com/vMI9hX2AeR — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 7, 2023

The blaze broke out early on Tuesday at the massive wooden hangar, which was one of two built in 1942 by the US Navy to house military blimps. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Southern California air quality regulators will continue to analyse samples from areas around the hangar for toxic gases and metals, the city said in a statement.

