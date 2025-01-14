Manila [Philippines], January 14 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita who is on an official visit to Philippines paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and interacted with the students and Principal of Miriam College on Tuesday (local time).

The details were shared by MoS Margherita on X.

"Commenced my official visit to the Philippines with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi @MiriamCollege in Manila. Pleased to interact with Mrs. Laura Quiambao-del Rosario, President of the college.@MEAIndia"

Earlier he had shared on X, "Arrived in Manila on my first official visit. Looking forward to my engagements with the Philippines leadership and members of the Indian diaspora as India and Philippines commemorate 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties. @MEAIndia"

MoS Pabitra Margherita is on an official visit to the Philippines, the Republic of Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) from January 14 to 21, as per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

According to the MEA, during his visit to the Philippines, MoS Margherita will also engage with the Indian diaspora in the country. This visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines bilateral relations, the MEA stated.

On January 16, at the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Palau, Margherita will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Surangel Whipps Jr. and will also meet with Palau's leadership to discuss development projects undertaken by India in the country. This marks Whipps Jr.'s second term as the president of the Republic of Palau.

On January 18, Margherita will travel to the Federated States of Micronesia for the first-ever ministerial-level visit from India and will hold meetings with the leadership of FSM.

Following the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, in May 2023, Margherita's visit to Palau and FSM will continue India's engagement with the leadership of Pacific Island Countries (PICs), the MEA said in the statement.

According to the MEA, this visit is expected to strengthen India's partnership with the Philippines, Palau, and FSM, aligning with India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision.(ANI)

