San Francisco, January 14: Meta reportedly plans to announce one of the massive layoffs round in 2025. Meta layoffs last year affected thousands of employees, and more job cuts are expected to continue this year as the Mark Zuckerberg-led company follows the path of developing AI. The biggest fear among people is losing jobs due to artificial intelligence; however, some experts see that it would only affect jobs that are redundant and create new opportunities.

According to a report by ET, Meta has been one of the significant companies in the AI race, and in the future, it would consider bringing in an AI-based workforce. This could worry some mid-level engineers and other staff working at the company led by tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. With this pace, the social media giant will soon introduce a massive workforce reduction affecting thousands of jobs. TCS Hiring Alert: Tata Consultancy Services Confident To Hire 40,000 Freshers in 2025 As IT Major Positions Itself As AI-First Organisation, Chief HR Milind Lakkad.

The report highlighted that Mark Zuckerberg's Meta already confirmed that it would soon start automating its workforce, especially the mid-level engineers, in 2025. This hinted at potential Meta layoffs to be announced this year amid the industry-wide reduction of employees. However, Meta has yet to announce the plan to implement AI in its workplace.

The report said that with these layoffs implemented, Meta would outsource all its coding on its apps to artificial intelligence, possibly in the next couple of years. It mentioned that by cutting the roles of mid-level engineers, Meta could save millions of dollars in capital while earning six figures in compensation. Microsoft Layoffs: No Plans To Lay Off Employees in India, Says Company’s South Asia Head Amid Reports of Job Cuts Across Departments Globally.

In 2025, other tech giants running in the AI race are also getting ready to stay lean and lay off thousands of employees. This includes Google and Microsoft. Google CEO Sundar Pichai already hinted that underperforming employees would be laid off this year, while Microsoft layoffs were recently reported to be announced soon.

