Moscow [Russia], July 24 (ANI): A Russian passenger plane carrying 46 people has gone missing during a domestic flight, state media reported on Thursday.

The plane lost communication in Russia's Amur Region, emergency response services told state media.

The An-24 passenger aircraft operated by Angara Airlines failed to make contact at a designated checkpoint a few kilometres from Tynda Airport, according to a source cited by TASS.

The aircraft was carrying 40 passengers, including two children, along with six crew members, Russian state media reported. (ANI)

