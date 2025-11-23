Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg and reaffirmed that India and Brazil will continue to work closely to strengthen bilateral relations.

"It is always a delight to meet President Lula. India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Holds Significant Discussions With World Leaders During Johannesburg Meet.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1992217940549304647?s=20

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister emphasised that global developmental parameters need to be revisited, especially as Africa hosts the G20 Summit for the first time.

Also Read | G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi Pitches Global Cooperation, Disaster Resilience and Clean Energy at Session 2 Meet in Johannesburg.

He highlighted that India's civilisational values, particularly the principle of Integral Humanism, offer guidance for inclusive and sustainable growth.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focused on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism, offer a way forward."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1992175772493361299?s=20

He further outlined actionable measures aimed at achieving all-round development.

"I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing. Africa's progress is vital for global progress. India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India's G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)