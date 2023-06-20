New York [US], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US is "historic" and there are few leaders who have been given the honour of addressing a joint session of the US Congress, said Prem Bhandari, Volunteer of Jaipur Foot USA.

Bhandari said that PM Modi has given a new identity to Indians living outside the country.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prem Bhandari said, "This is a historic visit and there are few leaders in the world who have been given this honour of addressing a joint session of the US Congress. PM Modi for the second time will address the US Congress. This is the eighth trip of PM Modi. During his eight trips, the time, money, and energy invested during those eight trips have resulted in the US being the biggest investor in India."

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the US from January 20. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

In response to a question regarding how big the moment is for the Indian diaspora, Prem Bhandari stated that PM Modi has called the Indians living in other nations "Rashtradoots" and gave them a huge honour. He also gave credit for introducing the International Day of Yoga to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prem Bhandari said, "PM Modi has given the Indian diaspora which is around four crores across the world a new identity. I have been living here for so many years. Today, we are talking about the International Day of Yoga. The credit for introducing the International Day of Yoga goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, the credit for the UN's declaration of the International Year of Millets also goes to PM Modi."

"PM Modi said that the Indian officials coming to the other countries are ambassadors. He called the members of the Indian diaspora 'Rastradoots' (national ambassadors). PM gave us a huge honour. We feel a sense of pride in PM Modi's visit to the US," he added.

Bhandari also spoke about the difference in the approach of the Indian missions after PM Modi came to power. He said that consulates and embassies have become a second home for overseas Indians. He also spoke about how he and the Indian consulate have been working on millets.

"I and Consulate are working together for millets. After PM Modi came to power, the consulates and embassies have become a second home for overseas Indians. Before PM Modi came to power, no one picked up their call. However, now everyone is aware that if a tweet is posted and it comes into PMO's knowledge, there will a problem. We are working with the Indian consulate in New York from the beginning and we even organised a seminar, which was also attended by MoS Muraleedharan," he said.

Jaipur Foot USA Volunteer spoke about PM Modi's support for the NGO. He also stated that 22 international camps funded by the Indian government have been organised across the world.

"When we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 and we talked about Jaipur Foot. Only one NGO that has been made partner by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing Gandhiji's principles is BMBSS, Jaipur Foot. Because of PM Modi, 22 international camps funded by the Indian government have been organised across the world. 18 more camps are set to be organised," said Bhandari who is also a volunteer of Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) and Rescuing Every Distressed Indian Overseas.

"So far, our NGO has organised 99 camps. Our 100th camp is set to be organised in Palestine. We are organising 18 camps with the Ministry of External Affairs and expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the support," he added. (ANI)

