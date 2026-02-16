New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, will witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence.

After inaugurating the summit, PM Modi interacted with exhibitors, including startups, researchers, and technology leaders, who showcased AI applications across sectors.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada.

An official release said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key enabler of India's development journey, strengthening governance and transforming public service delivery in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047

It said AI has emerged as a transformative force with the potential to accelerate India's economic growth, strengthen governance and improve the quality of life of citizens, anchored in the principles of People, Planet, and Progress.

For People, AI-enabled solutions are empowering citizens by expanding healthcare access through telemedicine and diagnostics, personalizing education through adaptive learning, and securing financial systems through fraud detection.

For the Planet, AI is enabling smarter and more sustainable practices in agriculture through crop prediction, precision farming, and drone-based monitoring.

For Progress, AI is strengthening governance through language translation of court judgments, improving service delivery, and enhancing everyday efficiency through applications in food delivery, mobility, and personalized digital services, reflecting a shift towards inclusive and accessible technology for both rural and urban India.

The Expo is being held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and hosts global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

Thirteen country pavilions are highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations are being organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors.

Over 600 high-potential startups are participating, many of whom are building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings.

The Expo is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem.

In addition, more than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panellists will be conducted during the event.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation's 22 official languages.

For India, a nation projected to see its AI market surge past USD 17 billion by 2027, this summit is more than a diplomatic triumph - it's a declaration of intent.

With 800 million internet users, a booming startup scene, and world-class digital public infrastructure, India is positioning itself as the bridge between innovation and impact. (ANI)

