Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Papua New Guinea, held talks with Governor General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae at the historic Government House on Monday in Port Moresby, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

As the two sides held talks, they also underlined the significance of India, Papua New Guinea ties and development partnership between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "PM @narendramodi starts off the day in Papua New Guinea with a warm conversation with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae at the historic Government House. Underlined the significance of - ties and development partnership between the two countries."

Following his meeting with the PNG Governor-General, PM Modi arrived at the iconic APEC House located on the shores of Ela Beach in Port Moresby, where he was welcomed by the NPG Prime Minister James Marape.

The two leaders are slated to hold a bilateral later there. The two leaders will also co-host the FIPIC III Summit, fostering regional cooperation.

"PM @narendramodi arrives at the iconic APEC House located on the shores of Ela Beach in Port Moresby. Warmly welcomed by PM James Marape. The two leaders will co-host the FIPIC III Summit, fostering regional cooperation," the MEA Spokesperson tweeted.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Sunday, a rare moment was seen at the Port Moresby airport where PNG Prime Minister James Marape touched his feet and sought his blessings.

PM Modi arrived in the Indo-Pacific country on the second leg of his three-country visit.

Upon PM Modi's arrival, the Indian national anthem was played and the two prime ministers stood still in respect. PM Modi was also accorded a guard of honour on his arrival.

This is PM Modi's first tour to PNG, as well as the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the Indo-Pacific country. Usually, Papua New Guinea doesn't give a ceremonial welcome to any leader coming after sunset. But the nation made a special exception for PM Modi, and a fully studded ceremonial welcome was given to him.

A traditional folk dance performance was also staged outside the airport to welcome PM Modi to PNG.

During his Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi is set to co-chair the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit).

The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues. FIPIC was launched during PM Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014.

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

On Sunday, PM Modi wrapped up his fruitful visit to Japan and departed for Papua New Guinea.

The Prime Minister is on a six-day visit to three countries -- Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19 to 24. (ANI)

