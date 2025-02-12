Paris [France], February 12 (ANI): Vice President JD Vance met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time), where they discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, "reliable" US nuclear technology, confirmed an official statement from the White House.

Following the meeting, the two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together. Prime Minister Modi also took the opportunity to share gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday, the White House statement added.

Following the meeting, PM Modi wrote on X, "Had a wonderful meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!"

In response, US Vice President JD Vance expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi, saying, "Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids really enjoyed the gifts. I'm grateful to him for the wonderful conversation."

PM Modi will visit the US on February 12-13 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since President Trump assumed office for his second term. (ANI)

