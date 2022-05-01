New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France during his three-nation tour to Europe will carry forward the high-level engagement between the two countries post the French Presidential elections, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Sunday.

PM Modi's visit to France will be third on the list of the three-nation visit, which will also include Germany and Denmark. This visit comes a few days after Macron's victory in the French presidential elections.

Speaking at a special briefing ahead of PM Modi's three-nation tour, the newly-appointed Foreign Secretary said PM's visit to France will carry forward the high-level engagement between the two countries post the French Presidential elections.

Kwatra, who was holding his first press conference, noted that France is an important partner of India in Europe and currently holds the EU presidency.

"President Macron has just won the elections. India-France friends and strategic partnership has seen a great momentum, thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron, as also their close friendship," Foreign Secretary said.

Kwatra said both countries have continuously nurtured and delivered on the ambition of their strategic partnership, particularly in the area of clean energy and environment, people to people ties, digital and manufacturing in high-end sectors.

Answering a question on key areas of cooperation between the two countries, he said, "We're aware that in space of strategic partnerships, India and France have a substantial and comprehensive partnership. Elements of this partnership extend to those parts which are our key priorities. Our focus is on co-designing, co-production and manufacturing in India.

PM Modi earlier today said that this visit will also give India and France the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

"President Macron and I will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other," he said in his departure statement ahead of the three-nation visit.

The Prime Minister noted that his visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices.

"Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India's quest for peace and prosperity," he added. (ANI)

