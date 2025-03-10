New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Mauritius is not his first to the island nation. In fact, his ties with Mauritius date back to 1998, when he visited the country and "held no public office, working tirelessly for the BJP."

'Modi Archive' on X narrates PM Modi's life journey through archival pictures, videos, audio recordings, letters, newspaper clips, and other material.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: Elderly Woman Kills 'Child Abuser', Eats His Penis and Heart After Cooking Them at Beach Resort in Sao Paulo; Arrested.

"India and Mauritius share a deep bond of history, ancestry, culture, language, and the Indian Ocean. As Prime Minister @narendramodi revisits Mauritius, it feels like a homecoming to 'Mini India," Modi Archive wrote on X.

PM Modi visited the country in 1998 to address the International Ramayana Conference in Moka. As the BJP's National General Secretary at the time, he spoke about Lord Ram's universal values and the Ramayana's role in uniting India and Mauritius.

Also Read | US Expresses Confidence in Taiwan's Security During Donald Trump's Presidency.

"Over a century ago, our ancestors went there as laborers, taking with them Tulsidas' Ramayana, the Hanuman Chalisa, and the Hindi language. But there is another connection--one that dates back 27 years to 1998, when Narendra Modi first visited Mauritius. Prime Minister Modi's ties with Mauritius go back to a time when he held no public office, working tirelessly for the BJP," the post added.

Between October 2-8, 1998, PM Modi attended the 'International Ramayana Conference' in Moka.

"Then serving as the BJP's National General Secretary, he spoke about Lord Ram's universal values and how the Ramayana serves as a bridge uniting India and Mauritius in an eternal civilisational embrace. During this visit, he also met with Murli Manohar Joshi," the post stated.

As PM Modi revisits Mauritius, it's a homecoming, referred to as "Mini India."

During his 1998 visit, Modi engaged with key leaders, including then-president Cassam Uteem, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and Leader of the Opposition Sir Anerood Jugnauth. He also met Paul Raymond Berenger, who would later become the Prime Minister of Mauritius.

PM Modi's visit wasn't limited to official meetings; he took the time to understand the land, its history, and its people. He visited the sacred Ganga Talao, where he witnessed how Hindu traditions continue to thrive outside India. Modi also explored the country's natural wonders, including the Seven Coloured Earths in Chamarel and the Chamarel Waterfall.

"Narendra Modi understood how Mauritius's struggle for independence mirrored India's own fight for freedom. During this visit, he paid homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the Father of the Nation, at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanic Garden--honoring the leader who led Mauritius to freedom," added the post.

Modi's connection to Mauritius is deeply personal, and he has often spoken about the country's significance in India's history and culture. As he said during his 2015 visit, "If there is one place that unites all of Mauritius, it is Ganga Sagar... Far from India, a pond bearing the name of the Ganga continues to inspire Mauritius to awaken its cultural heritage."

Notably, PM Modi will embark on a state visit to Mauritius on March 11-12 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Naveen Chandra Ramgoolam.

On March 12, he will attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the chief guest.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Port Louis on March 11. He will visit the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden to pay homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the former Prime Minister and the founding father of Mauritius, and also Sir Anerood Jugnauth, former President and former Prime Minister of Mauritius.

The Prime Minister will call on the new President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool. Bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Ramgoolam will follow this. It is expected that there will be meetings with other political leaders during the visit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)