Jerusalem [Israel], August 2 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant visited the IDF Central Command headquarters Wednesday together with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Herzi Halevi.

The Prime Minister held a situation assessment in which an overview of the intelligence and operational activity in the region was given.

After that, Prime Minister Netanyahu received an overview from the commander of the Central Command, Colonel Yehuda Fox, on the unique military means that are being used by the command for the purposes of countering terrorism, gathering intelligence and quickly transferring information from the intelligence elements to the operational end in the field.

In addition, the Prime Minister was presented with advanced measures for handling and preventing disturbances.

After the review, Netanyahu had a conversation with fighters from the multidimensional unit.

“As I see it, the IDF is fully competent,” said Netanyahu, “this is true for all challenges on all fronts. I would like to tell you that not only is the IDF strong, the economy is also strong.”

In reference to Israel’s political problems and claims that they will harm its economy, Netanyahu commented, “Well, the IDF is strong, Israel’s economy is strong, and Israeli society and democracy will emerge strengthened. I want to inform you that I am working around the clock together with others on the solution.”

On Wednesday’s terror attack in Ma’ale Adumim in which six people were wounded, Netanyahu said, “Our challenge also brings to light the unusual ability of Israeli technology, within the army and outside the army. The overall results are excellent results and despite this, we have some difficult events. And I say here in the most explicit way, whoever harms a soldier or a civilian, we will deal with him and bring him either to prison or to the cemetery.” (ANI/TPS)

