Kathmandu, Jul 22 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday called for faster implementation of projects under China's Belt and Road Initiative to help transform Nepal from a landlocked to a land-connected country during his meeting with a senior Chinese government official here.

China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Chairman Chen Xiaodong called on PM Oli at his official residence in Baluwatar, the Prime Minister's secretariat said.

Chen, who is leading a delegation to Nepal, held discussions with Oli on strengthening bilateral ties and expediting the implementation of infrastructure and development agreements signed during previous high-level exchanges between Nepal and China, it said.

During the meeting, Oli reiterated Nepal's firm commitment to the One-China policy and expressed gratitude for Beijing's assistance in developing key infrastructure at the Rasuwagadhi border point, which was recently damaged by flash floods.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring unhindered operation of other border crossings, including Kimathanka, and called for faster implementation of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to help transform Nepal from a landlocked to a land-connected country, the PM's secretariat said.

The BRI, also referred to as the New Silk Road, is initiated by China for building land and sea infrastructure in multiple countries, including Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

CIDCA is China's key foreign aid agency responsible for planning and coordinating Beijing's global development initiatives, including projects under the BRI framework.

The BRI has raised global concerns over China's debt diplomacy of extending huge loans to smaller countries for unsustainable infrastructure projects.

India has been severely critical of the BRI, as the project includes China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

