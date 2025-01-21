Sultanabad [PoGB], January 21 (ANI): The residents of Sandhi village in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Sultanabad district took to the streets to protest against the lack of basic amenities and internet access.

The protest, which was peaceful but resolute, was organised to bring the government's attention to their plight, according to Pamir Times.

Pamir Times reported the villagers highlighted the glaring digital divide they face, with one resident stating, "The world is using 4G and 5G networks for modern education, and we don't even have 3G or 4G here. That's why I want to ask the Assistant Commissioner to solve our internet issue. If this problem isn't resolved, our small protest will escalate into a larger one."

According to Pamir Times, another resident expressed the community's collective frustration, saying, "We appeal to the government to address our problems and spread our message to the world. If they don't act, we won't stop at this. The youth of Sultanabad, along with our mothers and sisters, will take to the streets for our rights. We are deprived of fundamental rights our roads, schools, healthcare facilities, everything is in shambles."

The protestors stressed that their demands extended beyond the Internet and included enhancing the village's general standard of living. Without prompt action, they warned to intensify their demonstrations.

"We will continue to protest before the Assistant Commissioner's office until our issues are resolved. When elections approach, we will stand united and protest in front of all political parties," the resident said as quoted by Pamir Times.

Local authorities have not yet responded to the villagers' demands, according to Pamir Times, but the villagers have made it clear that they will not give up until real answers are offered.

Earlier, poor network access and frequent internet outages had caused serious problems for the people of Gojal Valley in the Hunza region of PoGB. According to the Pamir Times, these problems have not only affected day-to-day living but have also interfered with significant occasions and local children's schooling. (ANI)

