Las Vegas, Oct 7 (AP) One person was killed and at least five others injured in a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip and police said a suspect was in custody.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the attack occurred before noon Thursday.

They said the surviving victims have been taken to hospitals and the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

Police said the unidentified suspect had a significant amount of blood on his sleeves at the time of the arrest. (AP)

